A universal truth that all college students accept is their perpetual state of ‘broke’. When money is tight, it can be difficult to find ways to have fun that don’t cost an arm and a leg. But before you resign yourself to staying in again, check out these fun and affordable things that you can do right here in Richmond.

One popular attraction is Richmond’s bowling alley, Galaxy Bowling Center. Galaxy has special promotions everyday of the week, but the best deal is Dollar Day. From 12 to 5 p.m. and 8 to 11 p.m. every Tuesday, bowlers can purchase games for $1 a piece. Shoe rental, hot dogs, small fries and small sodas also sell for $1 each. This is an excellent way to have fun with friends and have a meal for $10 or less.

Another option for an affordable afternoon out is Cafe Meeples, a cozy cafe on Main Street. They have a deli-like menu consisting of sandwiches and soups, as well as a variety of teas, lemonades and milkshakes.

Patrons of Meeples are invited to borrow one of the many board games provided by the restaurant while enjoying their food. An average meal cost is around $7.50, and the board games are free to use if you purchase food or drink at the cafe.

Richmond and the surrounding area also have many economic opportunities for those students who prefer the outdoors.

Located in Richmond, Lake Reba is home to hiking trails, fishing, a dog park and athletic fields which are all free to use. There is also a mini golf course, which is $4 per game for EKU students, and a batting cage, which is $1 per 20 tokens. You can also rent kayaks to ride on the lake if you’re willing to spend a little more. Rentals run $20 for two hours. Entrance to the park itself is free.

If you’re willing to go a little further out, the Pinnacles in Berea is a popular spot among students for free hiking.

For college students, it is not always possible to spend a lot of money when looking to relax and have fun. However, Richmond is full of budget-friendly activities for students in need of something fun to do.