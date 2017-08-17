You’re all moved in and signed up for your classes, but you’re still not sure where you should buy books or where to find the best, cheap places to eat in Richmond. To answer those questions, we’ve put together a short guide for the questions freshmen ask the most.

Q:How do I know which meal plan is best for me?

Recent changes to EKU’s meal plans have made deciding on a plan confusing for a lot of upperclassmen, let alone freshmen. Here’s a simple breakdown of each plan a freshman can choose:

5 Day All Access: Access to Upstairs Powell (USP) 5 days a week, Monday through Friday. Comes with 300 “dining dollars” which you can use in Downstairs Powell (DSP) on any of the food chains.

This is automatically assigned to all freshmen, but you can upgrade to:

5 Day All Access-VIP: Same as 5 Day All-Access, but with one normal swipe allowed in DSP between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

7 Day All Access: Similar to the 5 Day All Access, but with swipes allowed for Monday through Friday. The best choice if you plan onstaying on campus most weekends.

7 Day All Access VIP: Similar to the 5 Day All Access-VIP, but extended to the weekends. Try to remember DSP closes early on Friday and Saturday, so you’ll only be able to use a meal swipe at DSP Sunday through Thursday night.

Q:What else is there to eat besides what’s in Powell?

On-campus:

Stratton Café (similar to USP) A closer option to students who live in Keene Hall

Einstein Brothers Bagels

Starbucks

Cuisine (deli-style restaurant inside the New Science Building)

Java City (coffee shop inside the Crabbe Library)

POD Markets (convenience store inside DSP)

Some off-campus options:

Jackson’s (southern-style homecooking with good prices) – 203 S 3rd St.

Casa Fiesta Mexican Grill – 240 Eastern Byp.

Cookout (burgers, BBQ, insane menu combinations)– 120 Eastern Byp.

Apollo’s Pizza – 228 S. 2nd St.

Culver’s – 228 Lantern Ridge Dr.

Khin’s Sushi – 841 Eastern Byp.

Café Meeples (lots of menu options and boardgames)– 200 W Street

Q:Where can I buy books if I don’t like the EKU Barnes and Noble’s prices?

Besides seeing what you can find on Amazon, try checking out Campus Bookstore at 620 Eastern Bypass. It’s just a stone’s throw away from campus and offers a lot of the same books at lower prices.

Q:How can I get around campus?

Luckily, most of campus is pretty close together, so you won’t spend more than 15 minutes walking from one place to the other. If you don’t feel like walking, Big E Transit offers a shuttle that runs on six different routes Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and evening routes Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. There’s also a Sunday route from noon until 6 p.m. which include stops at the Richmond Centre, Wal-Mart, Vickers Zone Z parking lot and an express van with service to and from the Vickers Lot Monday through Friday.

Q:What online programs do I need?

EKU Blackboard: This is where your professors will assign you most of your homework, store syllabi and keep you updated about the class.

EKU Direct: Where you can access your class schedule, sign up for classes, view your account balance, buy parking passes and more.

Microsoft Office: The EKU IT Geeks will install these programs for free.

Q:Where can I go if I have computer issues or questions?

The EKU IT Geeks have labs in the library, tech commons (located in DSP), and in Combs 208. They provide services like virus/malware cleanup, software installation and laptop rentals.

Q:What if I don’t like my roommate?

You can request a room change during a specified period of each semester, usually after the second week. EKU Housing must approve the change for the request to go through, so be sure to request it before the deadline.

Q:How do I get involved in Greek life?

Register for fraternity or sorority rush through the applications on http://greeklife.eku.edu/be-greek-eku. Pay attention to important dates, such as the first night of IFC recruitment.

Attend recruitment events with the chapters you like. Be yourself during these events and keep an open mind so that you’ll find a chapter that’s best for you.

Keep an eye on your grades. Every Greek Life organization has GPA requirements, ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 and above.

Q:What if Greek life isn’t for me?

There are over 230 registered student organizations that you can be a part of at EKU. Here are just a few:

Eastern Open Mic (EOM): A showcase of student musical talent that meets twice a month.

EKU Men’s Rugby: A Division II rugby team that competes with other schools throughout the Fall and Spring. No experience necessary.

Student Activities Council (SAC): A branch of student government that plans and produces concerts, comedian appearances, festivals, lectures, giveaways, games, and parties around campus.

8 of 8 Clubs: Club for students who enjoy playing card games.

Q:Where are some good places to study?

The Crabbe Library offers plenty of room to study for either big groups or just yourself, but there are plenty of other places nearby where you can hunker down with a book. Sit under the shade of a tree in the Ravine or grab a chair at the on-campus Starbucks. Most resident halls have designated study rooms or computer labs where students can work. The off-campus Starbucks and Purdy’s Coffee on Main Street offer a cozy atmosphere as well in case your usual study spots feel too crowded.

Q:How do I stay safe on campus?

There are over 57 call boxes placed around campus that are monitored by the EKU Police Department. These can be easily seen by their blue lights and can be used for emergency situations, directions and information, requesting a shuttle, or requesting an escort. At night, try to walk in groups and without distractions such as headphones. Again, EKU Police will provide an escort if you or your friends don’t feel safe walking from place to place. EKU Police number is 622-1111.