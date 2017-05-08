The EKU softball team lost to UT Martin 3-7 in a one game series on the road.

UT-Martin hit a grand slam in the first inning, already showing why they are the best team in the league. Eastern would commit a couple fielding errors to help extend the Skyhawks’ lead to 7-0 by the end of the third inning.

With the game looking like UT-Martin might run away with it, the Colonels tried their best to rally in the last few innings.

Second baseman Hannah Clark started the rally in the sixth inning with a solo home run. A fielding error in the seventh scored Shelby Atzinger, to shorten the deficit to 7-2.

Hannah Clark struck again as she hit an RBI single up the left side to cut the lead to 7-3.

The large, early deficit turned out to be the difference as the Colonels would lose by the score of 7-3.

The Colonels would then travel to Southeast Missouri State for a double header which saw the Colonels win one and lose one.

The Colonels struck first in the first inning off of a Rachel Minogue RBI single. No runs were scored until the third inning when SEMO hit two RBI doubles to go up by one run, 2-1.

Those two runs in the third proved to be the difference in the game as SEMO would win game one 2-1.

Game two saw Eastern play nearly a perfect game. The Colonels allowed just three hits in the game, allowing no runs.

Eastern put up their first run in the third thanks to a Rachel Minogue RBI single up the first base line.

The Colonels would put their second and last run in the fifth inning courtesy of a Johnkyria Alston RBI double to center field. Eastern would hold on to win the second game, shutting out SEMO 2-0.

The Colonels currently sit at 20-25 overall and 7-7 in the OVC.