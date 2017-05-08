EKU Softball dominated on offense and defense during their doubleheader against Tennessee State University last weekend.

The first game saw the Colonels excel offensively, putting up seven runs in the first two innings highlighted by a Brittany Oldaker two-run home-run in the second inning. TSU would answer by putting two runs of their own in the second, but the five run deficit proved to be much to overcome.

Eastern would put up five more runs in the fifth inning, including a Paige Murphy RBI triple to straight away center field. The game was called early in the fifth after the Colonels took a 12-2 lead.

Game two was no different as Eastern dominated from the first pitch, putting up a quick run in the top of the first off of a Johnkyria Alston sacrifice fly.

Colonels pitcher Alex Sallberg would only allow five hits and one earned run to the Tigers, with the lone run coming late in the game in the bottom of the sixth. Eastern held an 8-1 lead going into the seventh inning, with the the win all but secured.

First baseman Rachel Minogue ended the game early with a grand slam blast to right center field, driving home four runs and bringing her RBI total for the game to eight and going a perfect five for five at the plate.

The Colonels won their third straight game, outscoring TSU 24-3 in the series with two mercy rule wins. With less than a month left before the OVC tournament, things certainly seem to be looking up for the 18-23 Colonels.