Hidden in the corner of the Porter Plaza of South Porter St. next to Botany Bay, lies the Richmond Beer House. Inside, there are couches, board games, Touch Tunes music, an outside patio, video games and local craft beers.

The feel of the Beer House is similar to that of Central Perk from the TV sitcom “Friends”, but sells craft beer instead of caffiene.

The Richmond Beer House will celebrate their one year anniversary in September of 2017 and are hosting their 2017 Beer Tasting Tour, Saturday April 29 from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Mike Bradley, Beer House co-owner and EKU Parks and Recreations assistant professor hopes to help Richmond residents “develop a pallet” for craft beer like they can wines or bourbons.

The tour will feature beer sampling from the ten different taps, which will be rotated every ten minutes to introduce a new beer to taste in a six ounce shooter.

Featured alongside the beer tasting is a gourmet burger food truck based in Richmond, Pit Stop Burgers.

The burger truck sells classic American hamburgers and cheeseburgers with add-ons like bacon, eggs or bologna.

Pit Stop Burgers will occasionally sell specialty menu items like frog legs and tenderloin sandwiches.

A new Richmond Beer House t-shirt will be introduced and for sale and the owners are making a special Beer House announcement at some point throughout the night.

They regularly serve craft beers on tap, in bottles, cans or in growlers (jugs) ranging from 32 and 64 ounces.

Ten local Kentucky beers are held on tap that are rotated regularly in their beer fridge, and customers have the opportunity to personalize their own six-packs, including anything from pale ales, Belgians, French ales, Amber ales, wheats, sours, blondes, stouts, lagers and ciders.

The selection they provide is from across the state, specifically northern and western Kentucky, and Louisville.

People interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register for the tasting for $25 with limited spots left available. Tour passes will be available at the door for $35.

The Beer House is open from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Instagram: @40475beerhouse

Facebook: @Richmondbeerhouse