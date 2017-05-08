Ben Rector performed a concert at EKU’s Center for the arts on Thursday, April 13. The concert was hosted by EKU’s Student Activities Council. With almost a full house, Rector performed his most recent songs that were released in August 2015.

Rector has sold 250,000 albums independently as well as 2-million single-song downloads. He was named best male singer and songwriter at the Northwestern Arkansas Music Awards in 2009.

Director at EKU Center for the Arts, Skip Daugherty, said 600+ seats were sold for the concert.

“Not every seat was sold, but we had a pretty solid turn out.” Daugherty said.

Rector was very interactive with the audience throughout the entire show, sharing jokes, meanings behind songs and funny stories.

The set-list included songs written by Rector himself, as well as I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston. Rector and his band members, also danced along to the Cha Cha Slide.

Taylor Cornelius, senior at EKU, said she had been looking forward to Ben Rector making his appearance on campus for weeks. She has a strong interest in pop rock, and couldn’t believe the outstanding live performance Rector gave. Cornelius said she was very pleased with how well he connected to the audience and his true love and appreciation towards his fans.

“I just really love Ben, he was so great live.” Cornelius said. “I really feel like Ben’s music has a special meaning to me because there are a few songs that he actually played live tonight such as ‘When a heart breaks’ and ‘Like The World Is Going To End’ that relates to something personal with my life and his lyrics just touch me.”

Shawn Johnson, senior at EKU, was so pleased with Ben’s overall performance that he said he can’t wait to explore more and more performances by him. Johnson’s interest in pop rock music led him to Rector back in 2012. Johnson found out about him coming to concert over an email notification from the Center for the Arts.

Before the performance came to a close, Rector made sure to ask for the lights to be turned on so that he couldtake a selfie that included the crowd.

As an encore, the show ended with Rector’s hit song Brand New released in 2015, from his sixth and most recent album that debuted at number 9 on the Billboard Top 200.