The Colonels saw their winning streak snapped after their series against Eastern Illinois.

Game one saw the Panthers jump out to an early 4-0 lead with help from an error by the Colonels in the first inning and a solo home run and an RBI double in the second inning. Colonels’ right fielder Nick Howie chipped away at the four run deficit by hitting a solo shot home run in the third inning, making the score 4-1.

Eastern Illinois would put up two more runs in the bottom of the third, extending their lead in to 7-1, though the Colonels cut it as close as 5-7.

The Colonels would tie the game in the top of the eighth inning, with Nick Howie hitting his second home run of the game, with a two run shot to left field.

The Colonels would take the lead in the ninth 11-9, looking poised for a great win, when the Panthers put up two runs in the bottom of the ninth, sending the game into extra innings.

Eastern Illinois hit a two run home run to right center field in the bottom of the eleventh inning for the walk-off win, 13-11.

Game two of the three game series was all one-sided as Eastern Illinois jumped out to a 4-0 lead by the end of the second inning, off of three home runs, and never looked back.

The Panthers would extend the lead in the fifth with another home run, bringing the lead to 6-0. The Colonels tried to get their offense going in the sixth inning scoring one run off of a Nick Holderbach RBI double.

The Panthers’ offense seemed too much for the Colonels as they continued to put up run after run, with the lead being 16-3 by the end of the eighth inning. The Panthers would take game two in a 16-5 blowout.

The third and final game of the series seemed to be going in favor of the Panthers again, as they ran out 5-0 lead by the end of the second inning off of two home runs.

The Colonels rally started in the third inning with a Shea Sullivan RBI double followed by a Nick Holderbach two run home run. After another home run in the fourth from Matt Olive and an RBI single in the fifth from Daniel McFarland, the game was knotted at 5 runs apiece in the top of the fifth.

EKU was looking to pull away late in the game as they put up three runs in the sixth and seventh innings, taking a 9-6 lead going into the bottom of the seventh.

Eastern Illinois would tie the game in the bottom of the seventh with a three run home run. The Panthers would put up two more runs in the eighth inning, proving to be the difference in the game as the Panthers would win 11-9.

This win completed the three game sweep for Eastern Illinois and extending EKU’s losing streak to five games.

The Colonels returned Tuesday for a home game against Louisville which resulted in a 14-4 loss for EKU.

The Colonels are back in action Friday, the 28th at 7:00 p.m. for a three game series against conference foe Jacksonville State in Richmond.