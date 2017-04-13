Ken Ludwig’s “The Fox on the Fairway” is coming to EKU April 19 through 23. The dramatic comedy is directed by Jeffrey Brood-Dill, assistant professor in the English and theatre department and costume designer for “The Fox on the Fairway.”

“When we put together the season for the theatre, we try to balance it,” said Brood-Dill. “We have some serious stuff, some comedies, some period things and some that are modern. I felt that this particular play filled our requirements for having a modern comedy the best.”

The play follows Bingham, the president of the Quail Valley Country Club and one of the lead characters, as he finds himself in a difficult position while dealing with love-affairs, unwise bets and a major golf tournament. All the while, the play highlights its over-arching theme of struggling with human nature.

The crew of “The Fox on the Fairway” is made up of at least 60 EKU students between the cast and all the backstage personal. Brood-Dill, who has directed at least 40 shows in his career, said that this is the best cast he’s ever had.

“I am so hopped up about these people,” said Brood-Dill. “They are so perfectly suited to the role. I can just sit back and watch and enjoy them be creative and bring these characters to life and make it so very, very funny.”

Brood-Dill says students should attend “The Fox on the Fairway” because it’s funny and students don’t have to worry about interpreting the play’s deeper meanings because there are none.

“I think it will appeal to a lot of people,” said Brood-Dill. “It’s something you can really escape from some of the troubles of our particularly trying times right now. You can just sit back and laugh at human nature. So, I think that’s a good reason to come and see the show.”

Performances of “The Fox on the Fairway” will be at 8 p.m. April 19 through 22 and at 2 p.m. April 23 in the Gifford Theatre. Student and senior tickets are $5 and adult tickets are $6.

Tickets go on sale April 17 at the Gifford Theatre box-office. Tickets can also be purchased online at http://www.etix.com/ticket/v/11556/gifford-theatre or at the door.