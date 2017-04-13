To celebrate the 35th birthday of a Richmond police officer who was killed two years ago, many Richmond community members are expected to partake in the second-annual Officer Daniel Ellis Memorial 5K on April 22 at the Richmond Centre.

In 2016, the race attracted more than 1,200 runners and raised close to $55,000 for the Daniel Ellis Foundation, which distributes funds to area causes, charities and individuals.

“Our goal for this year is about $55,000,” said Katie Ellis, co-founder of the Daniel Ellis Foundation and assistant principal at Madison County Middle School.

Ellis said that they aren’t quite where they were last year, but that there is still two weeks left for participants to sign up.

The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. and feature a DJ, commemorative t-shirts, chip timing, overall and age group awards and post-race food for all contestants.

More than 500 people have already signed up to race, and more than $1,500 has been raised by 54 donors.

If you wish to donate, you can do so by contacting Justin Moore at 457foundation@gmail.com.

For runners and walkers wanting to participate, the cost is $35 per person. A student rate of $20 is available for runners aged 6 to 18, and the registration deadline is April 21.

Teams with five or more participants can also register and compete with other teams for fastest overall time and most members.

Strollers are allowed, but dogs are not.

For those who may want to help, but not participate, there are still volunteer options that costs no money and grant a free t-shirt.

“The most important aspect of this event is the ability to be together with the whole community and to just do good in his name and honor,” Ellis said.

Packet pick-up will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on April 20 at Surge Promotions located at 307 Jason Drive in Richmond.

Packets can also be picked up on the day of the race at Richmond Centre Mall, near Buffalo Wild Wings and Panera, from 7 to 8:30 a.m.

To volunteer or participate in the race, visit officerdanielellismemorial5k.com or go to runsignup.com and search Daniel Ellis 5K.