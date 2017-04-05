The EKU softball team played in a double-header against Austin-Peay on Sunday. Game one saw the Colonels’ offense clicking on all cylinders, jumping out to a 4-2 lead at the end of the 2nd inning thanks to two home-runs from shortsop Krislyn Campos and center fielder Mia Sanchez. Sanchez would go on to have 4 at bats with 4 hits and scoring 3 runs. Eastern’s offense continued to click as they put up 3 more runs to stretch their lead to 7-3, which would be the final score. EKU pitcher Alex Sallberg would get the pitching win for the Colonels, her sixth of the season.

Game two of the double-header saw Eastern sweeping the Governors. The second game saw neither offense break through as both defenses showed up, with the lone run coming from shortstop Krislyn Campos in the 5th inning, driving in right fielder Kelly Wood. The Colonels could only manage to get 6 hits, but that’s all they needed as the Colonels’ defense held strong for a solid 1-0 win. EKU pitcher Mollie Paulick would throw a one-hitter with an incredible 11 strikeouts to get her 4th win on the season.

Eastern traveled to Murray to take on rival Murray State in what was a non-offensive game for the Colonels. They could only manage to get three hits for the entire game as Murray pitcher Robinson pitched a three-hitter with 5 strikeouts. Murray scored three runs in the third inning thanks to two homers and that would prove to be the difference in the game as the Racers went on to win the game 3-0. Pitcher Mollie Paulick got the loss for the Colonels, giving her, her 6th loss on the season.

The stretch gives the Colonels a solid start to conference play, going 2-1. Prior to playing Austin Peay and Murray, the Colonels had mainly been participating in tournaments and invitationals. In these events, the Colonels played average, usually going .500.

The Colonels will now travel to Nashville Tennessee to take on the Bruins of Belmont in a double-header. Belmont enters the game with a 25-8 record and posting an 8-3 record at home.

The Colonels are not where they want to be away from home, as they are just 4-7 in true road games and 9-10 on neutral site games.

The first game is set for 1:00 p.m.