Right before you pass the Caffeinated Colonel, there is an unassuming house perched on a hill. Up an uneven concrete staircase and past the open porch that spans the length of the home, a crime is being investigated inside. However, no crimes have actually been committed.

The home is not inhabited by people, but mannequins who have been displayed in various manners that depict different crimes. These mannequins have been set up by Eastern’s forensic science department, so that students can have experience in the field before starting their careers.

The crime scene house, used for the Forensics Science Capstone (FOR 499), started in the spring of 2015. It is located on 110 University Drive with a collection of other homes, but the only way to tell it’s more than just a house next to campus is the small maroon sign out front.

“It was something we put in place a while back,” said Barbara Wheeler, an adjunct professor in the department of chemistry.

Other universities have crime scene houses as well, Wheeler said. EKU, however, is the only one in the state with a crime scene house.

Initially, the professors will give the students a short scenario to set everything up so the students know what they’re looking for, Wheeler said.

Recently, the scenario was set up to resemble a frat party where everything that could go wrong, did, Wheeler said.

It was more than a house full of red, half empty cups and turned over furniture, though. Within the house, there were evidence of drugs, alcohol and sexual assault. Weapons that had been discharged were laid out along with the bullets,Wheeler said.

“They suit up and start documenting the scene by doing a sketch of the room and then they start locating evidence so they can analyze it at the lab,” Wheeler said.

According to Dr. Jamie Fredericks, an assistant professor in the department of chemistry, the students with a concentration in biology focused on DNA and profiling different types of DNA evidence.

In the latest course, students found a blood-stained t-shirt, a knife and a gun. The students then profiled the blood they found in the lab.

The capstone is supposed to be as close to a real crime scene as possible, which means students analyzing the scene need to look the part so that they don’t contaminate the faux crime scene.

“You’re wearing personal protection equipment [when you go in],” said Elizabeth Spencer, a senior forensic science major from Dayton, Ohio, “It’s like a bag you wear. It’s big and it’s bulky.”

Students were expected to use information they had learned in their time at EKU. Even though they were not on their own entirely, they were expected to know how to proceed.

“Our professors stayed outside, so we were on our own. If we didn’t get something right, it counted against us,” Spencer said.

The students aren’t finished once they analyze the data, however. Afterward, they must testify in a mock court and base their testimony off of their findings.

The mock court is another class senior forensic science majors take at the same time as their capstone, known as Expert Witness Testimony (FOR465W).

Spencer said that having to analyze and present her findings from the crime scene house in court was the most beneficial part of the three part process.

“A lot of people – myself included- don’t like talking in front of people,” Spencer said. “Even though I know my profile was correct, it’s still really scary.”

The Expert Witness class, which works in accordance with EKU’s department of law, has a series of steps like the capstone itself.

Students go through depositions, so they can introduce evidence, describe and then defend their results. The entire process is the student’s last assessment, Fredericks said.

“It’s a good way to end the program,” Fredericks said. “Students really do get excited about it because it brings together everything they’ve learned in their four to five years of college.”

The crime scene house is only three years old, however, which means there is room for progress.

“There’s a lot more we can do,” Fredericks said.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, openings for this field are expected to grow by 11 percent.

EKU’s Forensic Science Program is one of the most sought after and oldest in the nation. Established in 1974, the program is one of 18 undergraduate programs in the United States that is accredited by the American Academy of Forensic Sciences.

The forensic science program is one of the biggest programs in the College of Science. Under the department of chemistry, students can choose from two forensic concentrations: forensic chemistry and forensic biology.

The forensic chemistry program is designed to prepare students for a career in crime scene analysis, while the forensic biology program is more suited for students who are interested in biology and DNA work.

Students in the Forensic Program have the option of living in a living learning community (LLC) on campus, which is new to the 2016 – 2017 school year. The LLC will include trips, fire safety training, and murder mystery nights.