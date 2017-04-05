If you’re paying 200 dollars for a concert ticket, you are not paying for the music, you are perpetuating the music industry’s attempt at turning an art into a spectator sport.

As the technical age progresses with quicker access and easier connections, the development of creating a unique “image” for musicians has created a distraction from the original musical content.

Just take Lady Gaga for example, she is an artist with a wide range of musical talent, yet what people remember about her is that she’s weird and wears meat for dresses.

This nuanced approach is burying all the original talent of popular musicians under flashy circus acts disguised as music performances.

The advances in technology have perpetuated the visual aspects of a music performance so much that it distracts the audience from the actual music performance. These additives that serve as enhancements to the experience are taking away from the natural connection between the listener and the musician.

The difference between seeing a singer-songwriter singing about heartbreak and seeing a big-name artist perform the same type of song in a flashy costume with video playing in the background is one feels like a concert, and the other feels like a performance act.

This need for an “image” has directed the focus to the experience rather than the connection.

This concept of entertainment over musical ability is not new, however. This idea of the entertainment industry and acting as entertainers on various levels has been around since the rock n’ roll era.

When MTV hit the public sphere in the 1980s, this idea of a flashy image that suppressed the musical content for a dramatic public image started to take over.

While this marketing has always been around, it hasn’t always been to the level that it is now. Over the years, technology has presented the public with more mediums to connect and access information quicker, which has essentially created the image to be the selling point of sometimes lack-luster music.

Just look at scandals of musicians being caught lip syncing at concerts that attendees paid a lot of money for. The interesting point that came from these scandals is the fan responses. Some argued very heavily against the artist.

However, some argued that it shouldn’t matter because they are paying for the “experience.” The emergence of this idea of the “experience” is a potentially dangerous one depending on how the term is interpreted by the consumer.

Many people associate this separation between musical performances and a visual image with the hot debate of what “good music” is between the rock and pop genres.

However, having a dramatic public image isn’t the problem, using it to attempt to hide mediocre musical talent is, regardless of the genre.