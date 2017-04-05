The EKU mens golf team is having a historical season. The Colonels have finished in the top three of every tournament they have participated in except for two of them.

Last week, They finished third in the Kingsmill Intercollegiate hosted by William & Mary. While Penn State and Tennessee finished ahead of them, they did manage to beat fellow in-state school Louisville.

During round two, the Colonels put up a combined score of 274, which is the sixth best in school history and the best round by anybody at this years invitational. The round moved the Colonels up from 11th place all the way to fourth going into the final round.

The Colonels followed round two up with a final round score of 279 which was the best of round three and moved them ahead of Louisville.

The team finished the tournament with a total score of 857 which was four strokes ahead of Louisville and only six behind Penn State for second.

Sophomore Erik Lindwall and junior Noah Combs were top performers for the Colonels. Lindwall posted a total score of 212 which was good for sixth overall and Combs posted a 215 which put him in 11th place.

With just one invitational left until the OVC tournament, the Colonels are sitting strong at first place in the conference with a total of 8,365 strokes. The next closest team is UT Martin with 6,954 strokes, however the Colonels have played five more rounds than UT Martin.

Three Colonels are in the top five of the conference as well. Combs is second with 2094 strokes on the season, Will Sallee is third (2096), and Lindwall is fourth (2097).

The Colonels’ final invitational will be the Earl Yestingsmeier Memorial Invitational hosted by Ball State. The time has yet to be determined, but it will be April 14th through the 15th.

Following that, the Colonels will turn their sights to the OVC tournament which will be held at The Fighting Joe Course at The Shoals in Alabama on April 24th through the 26th.