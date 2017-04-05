Two tightly contested campaigns came to an end as Laura Jackson and Ryan Wiggins were announced as the 2015-2016 student body president and executive vice president, respectively.

Voting took place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 on EKU’s website, and Jackson and Wiggins said their campaign team spent the entire day meeting with students and encouraging everyone to vote.

“I am thrilled,” Wiggins said. “We worked our butts off and in the end, it was all worth it.”

Jackson and Wiggins credited their success to their campaign team, specifically campaign managers Hayley Abbott and Alexa Turner.

“Our campaign team was on top of it, and we owe a lot of credit to them for going out there and really pushing our message,” Wiggins said.

Jackson said she is excited to have won, and ready to get to work now that they have been announced.

“I’m ready to hit the ground running,” Jackson said. “I have big plans that I’m ready to get started on.”

Her first task on the agenda: getting their Colonel Pride program started.

“I want to start out Colonel Pride program, uniting the student body,” Jackson said.

While the numbers could not be released at the time of the announcement, SGA Administrative Assistant Jean Arthur said the election saw good voter turnout.

Competing presidential nominee John McKinney said that while he is sad about the outcome, he is excited to return to senate and wishes the best for Jackson and Wiggins during their time in office.

McKinney’s vice presidential nominee Nicholas Perri echoed his running mate’s sentiments, saying, “It was a good run, it was a really good experience working with John, but I know we’ll be in good hands.”

Jackson, who said she was excited to take office, met with current president Collin Potter directly after the results were announced to discuss transitions.

Potter said he is happy to help smoothly transition Jackson and Wiggins into office.

“I am very excited for Laura and Ryan–they have an exciting road ahead of them,” Potter said.

Lucy Giordullo was also selected as VP of SAC, and a full list of senate and Corbin campus representatives is on sga.eku.edu.