While I’ve always enjoyed playing sports, it was always difficult for me to be invested in following them. The sense of accomplishment one feels when their favorite team scores a basket and defeats their rival had always escaped me. It was hard for me to feel like I was a part of the team, and therefore difficult for me to rejoice in their victory.

Eventually I would realize the total hypocrisy of my feelings toward team sports when I began following UFC. When my favorite fighters would land a knock out or submission, I would experience the same rush a UK fan feels when their favorite player sinks a game-winning basket. I just needed a different sport to get me invested.

With the understanding of sport fandom I gained through my love for MMA, I can’t help but feel incredibly empathetic toward fans of UK basketball this week.

For those who have somehow been able to avoid the news that has dominated social media since Sunday, UK lost to UNC 75-73, eliminating them from the tournament.

However, the loss is not why I empathize with fans of UK, but actually how they lost.

While it isn’t uncommon for fans to cry “ref” at the first sight of their team’s victory slipping away, UK fans may actually have a case. Numerous viral videos have surfaced since the game showing some incredibly questionable calls made by the officials.

Clips that have surfaced show numerous fouls by UNC’s Kennedy Meeks that go uncalled, an over-the-back foul called on Kentucky’s Edrice Adebayo that was widely regarded as incorrect, followed by a number of questionable fouls called on UK’s Derek Willis.

Since college basketball isn’t the NFL, UK coach John Calipari had no option to challenge any of the insane calls, instead he could only scream helplessly in anger as victory was stolen from his grasp.

While UK’s defeat may have been shrouded in mystery pertaining to the fairness of it’s officiating, that still doesn’t justify some of the reactions from within the UK community.

Something I can’t empathize with when it comes to this whole situation is the cry baby tactics some UK fans stoop to when their team has lost. Multiple videos surfaced of disheartened fans shouting and setting stuff on fir in protest of the bad officiating.

According to the Kentucky Sports Radio website, some fans have even went so far as to call and threaten an official of the game. Apparently if you call the construction company owned by John Higgins, it will either redirect you to the FBI, or someone will answer pretending to be the FBI. Either way, the fact that the man’s business has had to steep to these types of measures to curb harassment says a lot about the tribe mentality created by team sports.

I’m lead to believe the reason people feel so wronged when something happens like bad officiating in a ball game goes back to the same vicarious feeling of success I mentioned earlier.

The same sense of accomplishment one experiences when their team does well is the culprit of the riots/harassment, only this time it is fueled by defeat. People become so invested in the team that they feel personally wronged when something unfair stands in the way of their teams victory. You didn’t just cost my team the game, you cost me the game.

Humans are tribal animals, so I’m sure this way of thinking persist in other aspects of our culture as well, but when it comes to basketball, some folks get straight up cave man levels of irrational.