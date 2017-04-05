EKU Baseball traveled to in-state rival Morehead State for back-to-back games. The first game saw a high octane offensive showing from both teams, turning into shootout. Eastern struck first, taking a quick 3-0 lead in the third inning with RBIs from Fisher, Nixon and Starnes. Morehead would rally in the fourth inning, taking a 4-6 lead.

In the fifth inning, Eastern’s Nick Howie hit a solo shot to close the gap, making it his second hit of the game. Morehead would retaliate and drive in two more runs, extending their lead to 8-5. Eastern kept playing catch-up, as catcher Logan Starnes cranked a two-run homer to cut the gap to 8-7. That would be all the offense Eastern could muster up as Morehead ran away with the game.

The Eagles put up six runs in the seventh inning as the Colonels’ defense began to break down. EKU would hit a two-run homer in the eighth to cut the lead to 15-9, but the damage had already been done. Morehead would win the game 15-9.

Game two of the three game series saw the Colonels trail from the start, as Morehead jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead. The Eagles never looked back. Eastern would put up two runs in the fourth thanks to a two-run homer from first baseman Ben Fisher. After the fourth, it was all Eagles as they extended the lead to 7-2. The Eagles would go on to win the game by a score of 9-6, but not without Colonels first baseman Ben Fisher trying his best to rally a comeback, as he hit his second home run of the game in the ninth inning.

The final game of the series was not pretty for the Colonels after Morehead jumped out to a 11-0 lead off of six RBIs from home runs. Eastern would try to cut the lead, getting the deficit to as little as eight runs, but the Eagles’ offense was unstoppable and would eventually win 18-7.

Although suffering from three straight losses, Colonels’ first baseman Ben Fisher has been getting national attention thanks to his stellar offensive season. Fisher was recently named Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week and Madness National Player of the Week, after leading the nation with 13 home runs, 42 RBIs and 38 runs scored.

The Colonels followed the losses up with a win at Marshall on Tuesday 6-3. Four different Colonels scored a run while Alex Holderbach led the way with two.

EKU returns to Richmond to start a three game series with UT Martin beginning Friday at 6:00 abd going through Sunday. The Colonels will look to turn their conference woes around and take advantage of the hot hand that they have in Fisher. UT Martin is currently 9-21 on the season