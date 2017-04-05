The Ashland Building, home to students within the fire and safety program, was remodeled and expanded at the beginning of 2016 to help enhance the education of the fire and safety program.

The building went under a $3.5 million expansion due to not having enough space for students, doubling the size of the original building that was opened in 1995. The larger classrooms allow for the students to stay in Ashland for their classes and labs instead of spending some time in Stratton and then traveling to Ashland for their labs.

The building now has fire protection system lab, fire extinguisher service lab, a multipurpose high bay lab and a seven-room test burn facility.

Ashland has multiple burn cells that allow classes to watch and examining how fire interacts with its environment. Ashland also has an auditorium that faces two burn cells which allow the classes to remain in the auditorium while the cells are burned.

“The new Ashland addition allows for an improved learning experience allowing me to get a more hands on approach to learn,” said Cory Spangler, Fire Protection Administration major from Hebron.

Students also use the Richard H. Bogard Fire Protection System lab, which has 24 sprinkler risers, a hydrant, PIV valve and other water supply testing equipment that the students use in their Sprinklers and Hydraulics classes.

In addition to the updated facility, the fire and safety program bought a new Pumper Truck in 2009 from Sutphen Manufacturing.

The high bays gives the program a place to store their mobile laboratory trailer and the Sutphen Engine while allowing other activities and builds to take place in the low bays.

Around this time last year, the program received an equipment donation from a donor out in California. The program also has some representatives traveling down to Florida at the end of this week to pick up a lab equipment donation from a donor that has recently passed away, said Greg Gorbett, associate professor.

The fire and safety program draws students across the south to EKU since it is one of the few universities that offer a fire degree. EKU offers three fire related majors: Fire Protection Administration, Fire, Arson and Explosion Investigation and Fire Protection and Safety Engineering Technology.