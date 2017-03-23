The EKU softball team competed in the Tiger Classic in Memphis over the weekend, playing Saint Louis University in game one.

It was a good offensive game for the Colonels, scoring four runs on four hits, with the lone extra base hit coming from center fielder Mia Sanchez, who hit a double. Second baseman Hannah Clark and DH Brittany Oldaker drove in the two runs with a pair of singles, followed by two more RBIs.

Eastern pitcher Alex Sallberg pitched six innings, giving up six hits and two earned runs to go along with two strikeouts. Eastern held off Saint Louis 4-2.

Game two featured Eastern playing host team Memphis. The Colonels got down 3-0 early in the game, but Eastern started their rally in the fourth inning on a JohnKyria Alston RBI double. Memphis retaliated with one more run in the 4th to increased the lead to 4-1, but Eastern came back in the 5th and 6th innings, scoring on a wild pitch and a Brittany Oldaker RBI single.

After cutting the lead to 1, Memphis opened the lead back up in the bottom of the 6th by a score of 5-3. That score would hold as Memphis downed Eastern.

The Colonels came away with another 4-2 win in their second game against Saint Louis. Eastern put up two runs in the third, and they never looked back as they came away with a win.

Center fielder Mia Sanchez and DH Brittany Oldaker lead the Colonels with two hits apiece. Pitcher Mollie Paulick pitched 4.1 innings allowing two earned runs on two hits to go along with three strikeouts.

The final game featured the Colonels taking on Memphis yet again, ending in the same result as before. Eastern jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, but Memphis answered with two runs in the third inning, followed by two more in the fifth. Memphis would go on to hold that lead.

Pitcher Alex Sallberg allowed 4 runs, 2 earned runs, but had an incredible 7 strikeouts in the game.

The Colonels came away from the classic 2-2, with good showings in all four games. Eastern will have a double-header against Austin Peay on Sunday, March 26