New Martin Hall construction is in full swing, and will be move-in ready by Fall 2017. The five floor building has approximately 630 beds, as opposed to the 400 beds offered in previous Martin Hall.

Each floor offers 136 beds in simple-suite and “super-suite” style rooms. Simple-suite style spaces include two rooms connected by one bathroom that all tenets share. “Super-suites” are similar, but contain two rooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen area with a full size refrigerator and microwave, as well as a shared common room. Students in “super-suites” will also have the luxury of sleeping in full size beds instead of the usual twin.

The first floor will house a recreational room, a kitchen, a laundry room, multiple classrooms, a computer lab, multiple offices, and a main lobby equipped with a fireplace. Some rooms for students will be available on the first floor, as well as some offered to faculty members interested in living on campus.

The classes offered in New Martin Hall have not yet been determined, and the classroom spaces will serve as multipurpose areas at night. A pool table, couches, benches and TV’s will be provided in the the recreational room, on the left side of the front lobby.

Large windows in the front of the building overlook the Carloftis Garden and the back will overlook a courtyard connecting to the pedestrian mall.

Six RA’s will be assigned to each floor, and study rooms with various furniture styles will be featured between floors. Three kitchens as well as three laundry rooms will be available, on alternating halls. A lobby will be featured on every individual floor containing furniture voted on by students, TV’s, and booths for homework.

Residents will access the building using a fob system. The first floor allows traffic from all students on campus, because of the classes offered in the building, although all resident living space will require a fob for entry.

The rooms available in New Hall B are designed exactly like the rooms offered in New martin Hall. Visitation hours for either dorm have yet to be set.

Re-contracting for seniors begins April 3 and the available rooms will be first come first serve. Residents of the previous Martin Hall get first priority. Room rates are listed at housing.eku.edu.

The housing staff is excited to offer new facilities that reflect the changing needs of students. The residence halls are expected to be a “game changer for housing.”