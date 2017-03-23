Before the season began, Coach Thompson said that this squad would not be the power-hitting American League-esque squad of the past.

He may have underestimated his players.

In their 10-8 win against Northern Kentucky University, Daniel McFarland hit two home runs, while last week’s OVC Player of the Week Ben Fisher hit his ninth home run of the season to keep the Colonels on top.

That sort of high-scoring game has become the norm for the Colonels, as the team scored at least ten times in the past six games after going scoreless against Belmont over a week ago.

In the first of a two-game series against Alabama A&M, home runs from Alex Holderbach and Ben Fisher pulled Eastern to a 16-6 victory, after being down 6-5 in the fourth inning.

Daniel McFarland continued that trend in the second game of the series, firing a three-run home run in the third inning to add on to the 6-0 score. The Colonels won 19-0, and swept Alabama A&M.

While Chicago State University got the best of the Colonels during their first of a three-game series, the Colonels still scored high, losing 24- 10 to an on-fire Cougars offense. Ben Fisher hit a three-run homer in the first, and a grand slam in the seventh, while Shea Sullivan hit a solo home run in the seventh in the loss.

Nick Howie, Shea Sullivan, McFarland and Fisher all went yard in the second game of the series, defeating Chicago State 15-9.

Fisher continued his home run hitting streak in the Colonels’ third game against Chicago State with a solo shot in the sixth inning. Fisher’s home run and two RBIs added to Holderbach and Howie’s five RBIs, giving the Colonels a 10-3 win over the Cougars.

The Colonel’s win against in-state rival NKU was their thirteenth win of the season, most of which coming from high scoring games.