Devon Rosenblatt first started cooking when he was seven years old, now he is less than a week away from the grand opening of his first restaurant, The Kitchen.

Rosenblatt found a love for food as a child watching his parents cook, and eventually went on to work at several chain restaurants.

After spending four years in the food industry, he began to seek opportunities that allowed more culinary freedom.

The restaurant started out as an extension out of Richmond bar, The Copper Still until Rosenblatt received an outpour of support from the community to venture out.

“I didn’t actually plan on it getting to the point that it got to, it was actually because of the community,” Rosenblatt said. “The more I cooked, and the longer things went on, the more people spoke to me and said, ‘I wish you had your own location.’”

Four months later, Rosenblatt closed shop at the bar and began setting up his business.

“[The process] is rewarding and tedious,” said Rosenblatt. “The devil really is in the details, but on the flip side of that, it’s one of the most rewarding experiences I have ever experienced because it has taken me from just a young guy who wants to go out and work for himself to being a well-known and well-respected business owner.”

After working within the confines of cooking for major restaurants, Rosenblatt’s plan is to branch out from the slipshod ways of big business and add a twist to traditional American foods.

“It’s traditional American at a cost-effective point of high value, Rosenblatt said. “In town, there are at least 15 places that do burgers, but I want to have best burger in town, at the best price.”

The menu features burgers, hot dogs, and fan favorites like the “Drunken” philly cheesesteak that is garnished with Rosenblatt’s homemade bourbon barbecue sauce.

“I hope people come here and realize that you can get really great food at a cheap price and not feel like you’re getting jipped,” Rosenblatt said. “I try to make sure that with every dish I make, the quality is high enough that someone says, ‘Man, that’s really good, I am definitely coming back.”

The Kitchen is a part of the organization, Sanctuary Restaurants, as a collaborative effort to bar discrimination and create a welcoming environment in all establishments regardless of race, gender, political views, etc.

“Sanctuary Restaurants are a place for everyone is welcome, Rosenblatt said. “There is a seat for every single person…and as soon as you walk in the door, you will be treated as a guest in all of our homes.”

The grand opening will be March 6 at 11 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony on the following day, March 7 where they will be serving a 6 ft. Drunken Philly sandwich.

For more information, visit the restaurants website at thekitchenrky.com.