The marketplace of ideas is an idea of free expression coined by John Stuart Mill. The basis of the idea states free expression should go unregulated, and as a result, the truth or best speech will always win out.

In the unwanted era of “alternative facts” free speech is as important as ever. The people need to be able to use the first amendment the way it was intended, and to take part in the market place of ideas. Allowing foolishness to be smote in it’s tracks.

The issue that we face today is how muddy the marketplace has become. Phrases like “alternative facts” become a justifiable way to use gas lighting or straw man arguments to sway the opinions of those who do not investigate closely enough.

A good example of the Marketplace of ideas doing its job recently is the glorious downward spiral of Milo Yiannopoulo’s life. For those who don’t know, Yiannopoulos WAS an editor at Breitbart News (I use news loosely here) before he made some controversial comments about pedophilia on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience.

Milo became a poster boy for far right groups by claiming to be gay but also claiming he believes whole heartedly that being gay is wrong, citing Catholic values as his reasoning. Milo has famously stated that anywhere in the world not living with Christian values is “f*****”, and has made a host of other controversial remarks on his rise to fame.

However, the straw that broke the camels back this week came when he decided to defend statutory rape on the Joe Rogan Experience. Over the course of the episode sexuality came up. Rogan began prodding at Yiannopoulos over his statements about everywhere needing Christian values and pointed out that numerous Catholic priests have been found guilty of raping children. Milo Also defended pedophila on the Drunkey Peasents Podcast.

Yiannopoulos responded by defending the relationship and saying that a lot of times it was consensual, and that he himself was sexually abused as a child. He also went on to discuss being at parties where older men were sleeping with 14 year old boys, and when Rogan told him he was concealing the identity of pedophiles, he still refused to release any names.

After a video of this exchange went viral, Milo’s life has begun to wonderfully fall to pieces. Milo’s comments caused him to lose his job, book deal, and have various speaking appearances cancelled.

Some may argue that the public outcry against Yiannopoulos is a silencing of his right to free speech, but I would disagree. I believe the toppling tower of trolling Milo finds himself being crushed under are the consequences of his speech.

What we are witnessing is the marketplace of ideas working the way it was intended. After all of his disgusting and baseless remarks, Yiannopoulos finally said something so horrendous even the “alternative fact” spewing wannabe journalist at Breitbart couldn’t possibly defend him. What bothers me about this situation aside from the fact that a pedophile sympathizing troll was an employee at a “news” organization owned by someone at the Whitehouse, is the amount of irrational speech Milo got away with before he was shut down.

Yiannopoulos made a career out of being controversial and contradictory. He is a walking straw man argument, meaning he supports none of his opinions with facts, but by instead challenging your right to challenge his opinion.

If we continue to give a stage to these individuals and parties who spread hateful ideology based on “alternative facts”, then we must face what I believe to be the objective fact, that we are as doomed as Rome.