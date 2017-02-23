On Tuesday, the SGA met to yet again choose which RSOs they would and would not disperse funds to. At the meeting, 21 groups were given the opportunity to attend, each with representatives who would spend up to a minute arguing their appeal. Various SGA senators were appointed to defend their case. Of the 21 organizations, only two of the 17 who were got the chance to speak were denied funding.

Of the groups denied, CRU was barely considered because not only was their request for MacBooks more suited to funding from the IT department, but their representative never showed up.

Chinese Students and Scholars Association sought to fund the trip of a member to the Academic Research Conference in Baltimore, so that they could connect and network with people in the business field, however the SGA found that this cause was unrelated to the organization.

The 17th RSO to speak up, Lambda Alpha Epsilon, wanted to fund a trip to the Annual National Conference in Austin, where Criminal Justice majors can network with professionals and score trophies for recognition. They received the remaining $852.88 of the $20,000 given to SGA to allocate, over a thousand dollars less than requested.

The remaining RSO representatives — from Eastern Open Mic, Bharat Student Association, Criminal Justice Graduate Association, and Alpha Tau Omega — had to try again next time, since there weren’t any funds left.

Some RSOs that did receive money weren’t granted the full amount requested. Notably, College Democrats, who requested funding for — among other things — trips to the Kentucky Young Democrats Conference in Louisville and a capital trip to Frankfort, had their trip funding denied because SGA considered those costs to be too small.

In spite of the six denied requests from RSOs, Sebastian Torres, Executive Vice President of SGA says the fact that they can give $20,000 to 15 organizations is an “absolutely wonderful thing.”