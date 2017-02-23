Every ten years Eastern must get re-accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACS COC).

SACS COC is the body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education in the South (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Caroline, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Latin America). SACS COC has six core values when accrediting schools; Integrity, Continuous Quality Improvement, Peer Review/Self-regulation, Accountability, Student Learn and Transparency.

The accrediting of EKU means that they are validated by SACS COC and in compliance with the 96 standards that SACS COC sets in place.

EKU submitted a Compliance Certification document in September showing that they are in compliance. A committee, which is assembled from other institutions, then evaluates the document and looks to see if they are in compliance. The Quality Enhancement Plan is a big part of being re-accredited.

The committee’s visit to EKU was this past week. The is the first time the committee has met face-to-face.

SACS COS learned more about the Quality Enhancement Plan and made improvements, as well as met with different people on campus to get more information as they assembled EKU’s Report of the Reaffirmation Committee. The Report of the Reaffirmation Committee is a report of the findings of the committee which notes in non-compliant areas as well as the acceptability of the Quality Enhancement Plan.

After the on-site review of the committee, The Report of the Reaffirmation Committee is then forwarded to the Commission’s Board of Trustees for review and the determination of if EKU should be re-accredited.

The last time EKU was accredited was on December 12, 2007. By obtaining the accreditation it shows that EKU “(1) has a mission appropriate to higher education, (2) has resources, programs, and services sufficient to accomplish and sustain that mission, and (3) maintains clearly specified education objectives that are consistent with its mission and appropriate to the degrees it offers, and that indicated whether it is successful in achieving its stated objectives,” according to The Principles of Accreditation put out by SACS COC.

If a university is not accredited and do not meet the standards in place by SACS COC they may be asked for monitoring reports, placed on the public sanctions of “Warning” or “Probation,” or dropped from status as a candidate or an accredited institution.