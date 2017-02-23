The newest show coming to EKU isn’t your typical school play.

It’s R-rated.

It’s bizarre.

It’s different.

It’s Rocky Horror.

All are welcome to come out and see “The Rocky Horror Show” in Gifford Theatre, found in the Campbell Building on EKU’s campus. Put on by EKU’s English and Theatre Department, this award-winning Broadway production runs from February 22-25 at 8 p.m. each night with a final show on February 26 at 2 p.m.

The play tells a story of a newly engaged couple, Brad and Janet, whose car breaks down in the middle of the night, leading the couple to the castle inhabited by a transvestite doctor, Frank-N-Furter. The odd doctor offers a place for the couple to stay, where they meet the man the doctor has created, Rocky Horror.

The play was selected by the Department of English and Theatre because they wanted something that would appeal to students, even if it is a tad bit risqué and aimed at mature audiences.

“This play is very different from anything I’ve ever done,” said Cole Campbell, who portrays Brad Major, one of the lead roles. “It’s definitely broadening my experiences as an actor.”

Of course, when you tackle a cult classic, that naturally brings with it its own set of challenges.

“The hardest part is living up to the hype and standards of what the show is,” said Allyson Smith, a freshman theatre major. “We have to meet the expectations of our audience to be shocking and funny and incredible, and it’s a lot of pressure.”

For much of the cast, the play is unlike other plays they have acted in. Because of the play’s singular vision, they have had to interpret the roles by the book, rather than put their own personal spin on their idea of the characters, Campbell said. They have to focus on keeping their own feelings and ideas out and allow their characters to have control.

Behind the scenes, cast members do joke around and have a good time with one another. Campbell said his favorite part of the making of the production has been rehearsal and getting to know other performers, especially because he is an online student and does not get those opportunities very often.

The cast members have the opportunity to work with some of the professional performers from the area. The show is directed by Wesley Morgan, artistic director of Kentucky Conservatory Theatre, and choreographed by Jenny Fitzpatrick, artistic director of Blackbird Dance Theatre.

The songs are updated, the choreography is new and improved and the characters are portrayed in an exciting and scandalous way, according to Morgan.

“We aren’t remaking the movie. Everything is live – the band, the singing, the interaction,” Smith said.

For EKU students, tickets are $6. For any other attendees, they are $8. Spectators are suggested to be at the play 30 minutes prior to the show time. For students who want to have the full experience, they can buy participation kits and sit in “Frank’s Living Room” where they can literally be a part of the show.

Tickets can be bought online or in the box office throughout the week and immediately prior to the show.

Students can expect a show unlike anything they have ever seen. It will be a mix of fiction, fantasy, fear and freaky. And it will be nothing short of excellent, according to the cast.

“Everything isn’t happily ever after,” said Campbell. “It won’t be your typical Broadway production.”