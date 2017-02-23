The EKU women’s team (9-15, 6-5) hosted Belmont (20-5, 12-0) on Feb. 15. Belmont jumped out to a 12 point halftime lead and seemed to be in control from the get go. EKU outscored Belmont 19-12 in the third quarter, but Belmont proved to be too much in the fourth, pulling away late to secure a 73-67 lead.

Jalen O’Bannon lead the Colonels in scoring, putting up 23 points. Eastern had three other players in double figures. Alexus Cooper chipped in 13 points and Shavontae Naylor and Mariah Massengill had 12 points apiece.

The Colonels drop their first game since beating rival Morehead State and they drop to 6-6 in conference play.

The EKU women’s team traveled to Tennessee State on Feb. 18, looking to snap a one game losing skid on the road. That wasn’t the case as TSU seemed to be in control from the tip, outscoring the Colonels and taking an eight point lead into the half. TSU would hold that halftime lead, eventually securing a 78-64 win. It was a bad night for the Colonels on the offensive end, as they shot just 34 percent, hit 6 of their 19 three point attempts, and shot a poor 61 percent from the free throw line. Shavontae Naylor and Jalen O’Bannon lead Eastern with 14 points apiece.

The Colonels drop their second straight game with only two games remaining. They travel to Jacksonville State on Wednesday. Tip is at 8 p.m.