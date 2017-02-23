The EKU Men’s basketball team (10-17, 3-9) continued their losing skid down in Nashville against conference foe and first placed Belmont (18-5, 12-1). It was a close one from the tip as Eastern played up and down with the Bruins, taking a one point lead into the halftime break. However, the Colonels could not stop a combined 48 point performance from Bruin players Evan Bradds and Dylan Windler, as Belmont squeaks out a 76-72 win.

Freshman Asante Gist lead the Colonels in scoring with 28 points to go along with two assists and two steals. Nick Mayo chipped in 25 points as well to continue the duo’s phenomenal run together in OVC play. Unfortunately, the offense seemed to stop after those two, with Gist and Mayo scoring 53 of the Colonels’ 72 points. The rest of the team combined had 19 points and that simply won’t cut it for the struggling Colonels.

The Colonels drop their fourth straight game and fall to second to last place in the OVC.

The Colonels stayed in Nashville on their two day road trip, taking on Tennessee State (16-11, 7-7). The Colonels got a lot more help on the offensive end than they did in the last game, having three players in double figures. Nick Mayo lead the team with 24 points to go along with four assists. Dillon Avare chipped in 15 points, going 5 of 9 from three point range, and Asante Gist scored 12 points to go along with three assists.

Unfortunately, the Colonels could not get the job done, losing a close one to TSU 68-66. This is EKU’s fifth straight loss and things are looking extremely down for the team right now. With only two games and the the OVC tournament left in the regular season, the team looks like it is ready for the season to be over.

With the OVC tournament next week, the EKU men’s team is mathematically eliminated from making the the conference tournament. The Colonels will play two more games, both at home against Jacksonville State on Thursday, the 23rd and Tennessee Tech on Saturday, the 25th. That will bring an end to the Colonels season and Coach McHale’s second season.