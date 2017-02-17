Ready, Set, DODGEBALL! High energy filled the stands of Weaver Gymnasium as Chi Omega sorority sponsored their 11th annual ‘80s-themed dodgeball tournament to raise money for the American Cancer Society. The event was originally started in memory of two Chi Omega members who passed away from cancer.

This year, Chi Omega raised over $2,000 for their philanthropy from the 36 teams consisting of other Greek chapters, in addition to non-Greeks.

The competition was opened to any group of students with a fee of $50 and an additional $1 donation per person to play. General admission to watch was $3 per person.

Roughly 500 people played in teams consisting of six to eight people played in men’s and women’s brackets to see who won the champion’s trophy.

“The event went great,” said Abbie Jackson, Chi Omega’s philanthropy chair. “I heard a lot of people saying it was their favorite event by far!”

While Chi Omega does have another philanthropy event in the fall, Chi Omega Dodgeball is a popular spring event.

“It’s always been my favorite event that we’ve done and it was great getting to put it together,” Abbie Jackson said.

The teams that won on Friday night’s finals competed Saturday night. Plaques for first, second and third place as well as for”Most Spirited” were given out.

With the ring of the buzzer, Campus Outreach took first place for the men’s team, Theta Chi fraternity took second place and Phi Kappa Alpha fraternity took third place. The Most Spirited award was given to XBT, a firefighter fraternity.

“It was a great experience and time, especially to come out and win,” said Josh Phelps, a sophomore Biology major from London, Kentucky from Campus Outreach. “I’m just happy we got to love on and get to know some great dudes.”

Alpha Omega Pi sorority took first place in the women’s division, Kappa Delta sorority took second and girls from Campus Outreach took third in the competition.

“I’m really excited that Campus Outreach won this year’s dodgeball event,” said Katelyn Corbitt, member of Chi Omega and Campus Outreach and social work major from Louisville, Kentucky. “It was super sweet to see a non-greek organization come out and support our philanthropy in such a fun way while sharing the light of Christ as well.”