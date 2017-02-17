Feb. 2
A resident reported he had items stolen from his vehicle in the parking lot in front of Telford Hall. A metal water bottle left in the car was taken and logged as evidence.
Feb. 3
A student in Dupree Hall reported an argument between he and a former student that resulted in him being punched in the mouth twice on the eighth floor of Dupree Hall.
Feb. 5
An officer reported witnessing two students fight each other after he left the Combs Building at 2 a.m. One student smelled of alcohol, and both were transported to Madison County Detention Center.
Feb. 7
A resident reported a reserved parking space sign for Keene Resident Hall Coordinators had been unscrewed from the wall and taken away.