Feb. 2

A resident reported he had items stolen from his vehicle in the parking lot in front of Telford Hall. A metal water bottle left in the car was taken and logged as evidence.

Feb. 3

A student in Dupree Hall reported an argument between he and a former student that resulted in him being punched in the mouth twice on the eighth floor of Dupree Hall.

Feb. 5

An officer reported witnessing two students fight each other after he left the Combs Building at 2 a.m. One student smelled of alcohol, and both were transported to Madison County Detention Center.

Feb. 7

A resident reported a reserved parking space sign for Keene Resident Hall Coordinators had been unscrewed from the wall and taken away.