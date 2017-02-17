EKU Facilitation Center to support Courageous Conversations

The EKU Facilitation Center will support a series of 12 Courageous Conversations hosted by a group of community leaders called Together Lexington.

EKU Facilitation Center Director Karen Russell said the center often aids in creating problem-solving and conquering tough topics and challenges at regional and national levels.

The Courageous Conversations series, that began in January, is set to focus on important topics in today’s culture including race relations, gentrification, police issues and inclusion.

Courageous Conversations began after similar sessions were hosted in Charleston, South Carolina after the mass shooting that killed nine members of Mother Emmanuel Church in 2015.

Carla Blanton, a Together Lexington project manager, said the group wants to replicate what was spoken about in the Charleston sessions in a smaller setting.

EKU senior wins MLK award

EKU senior Diamond Richards was the recepient of the MLK Community Service Award for her contributions to the Black Student Union.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award is presented annually to an EKU student who demonstrates commitment to service and bettering the lives of the campus community.

Richards said the best part of her role in the Black Student Union was learning how to deal with different people and learning to show people love individually and uniquely.

Richards specifically thanked two leaders in her life: Tiesha Douglas, associate director of diverse student retention and Dr. Salome Nnoromele, who introduced her to the Freshman Academy of Diverse Students.

Richards will graduate in December 2017 with a bachelor’s in Criminal Justice.

Risk management and insurance major awarded prestigious internship

Brianna Saylor was one of only 15 students selected for the National Association of Professional Surplus Lines Offices internship program.

A senior risk management and insurance major from Berea, Saylor was one of 30 students selected to participate in the Anita Benedetti Student Involvement Program both last and this year before deciding to accept the NAPSLO internship.

The nine-week program will allow Saylor to work on both sides of the surplus lines marketplace, attend an annual conference in the fall and apply for scholarships to study abroad.

A member of SGA, Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and Campus Outreach, Saylor plans to graduate in May.