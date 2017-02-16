The EKU Men’s team (10-16, 3-8) hosted in-state rival Morehead State (12-12, 8-3) last Saturday in front of a packed 3800 person crowd. the rivalry game was in full swing as this was a close one from the tip, but the Colonels only held one lead the entire game, as they played from behind the whole game. The Colonels eventually could not overcome an eight point halftime deficit, and eventually fell to the Eagles by a score of 67-62. The Story for this game seemed to be rebounding, as the Colonels were out-rebounded by Morehead 46-27, with 16 of those being on the offensive end.

Eastern had three players in double figures against Morehead. Guard Asante Gist lead the way with 20 points and 4 assists to continue his stellar season and certainly throwing his name in the hat for OVC Freshman of the year. Forward Nick Mayo also chipped in with 17 points and 6 rebounds, and guard Dillon Avare had 11 points, hitting 3 of his 9 three pointers.

This was the Colonels’ third straight loss after coming off of two straight conference wins, and things have certainly not gone to plan as Coach McHale would like. Eastern will be looking to snap their three game skid when they head to OVC leader Belmont’s home in Nashville on February 16th.