Jan. 30

A staff member reported someone stole multiple rolls of toilet paper from the second floor custodial closet in the Dizney Building.

Police responded to a report that five shower curtains were ripped down from the showers on the 11th floor of Dupree Hall. Staff stated this has been a continous problem, and that the ripped curtains had only been put up four days before.

Feb. 1

Three students reported that their property was stolen in the Begley Buidling after leaving it unattended for a short period of time.

Feb. 2

A student in Dupree Hall was reported as being aggressive and annoying to others. Police said there have been references to similar disturbances by the student, and that each time he showed signs of being intoxicated. The student was taken into custody.