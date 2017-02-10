The EKU Men’s team suffered a heartbreaking 83-81 overtime loss at home Wednesday night to conference rival Austin Peay. It was a tight game from the tip and neither team seemed to give an edge. Austin Peay jumped out to a 36-31 halftime lead but EKU quickly erased the five points thanks to two great performances from guard Asante Gist and forward Nick Mayo. EKU seemed to have had the game won in the closing seconds, but thanks to a late game-tying three from Austin Peay, the game was forced into overtime. EKU hung around in overtime, but miscues and missed shots late down the stretch proved to be the difference maker in the game.

It was a good offensive night for the Colonels who shot 45 percent from the field, including hitting nine three pointers and hitting 83 percent of their foul shots.

Asante Gist led the way for the Colonels with 24 points, including hitting six three pointers, and five assists. Nick Mayo had a big night as well tallying 19 points, 7 assists, and 2 steals while playing a game high 45 minutes.

The Colonels looked as good as they have all year this game, but unfortunately were not able to capitalize when they needed to. The Colonels drop to 10-15 and 3-7 in the OVC. They’ll be looking to get on track for the OVC tournament in a month.

The EKU men’s basketball team (10-15, 3-7) traveled to OVC foe UT-Martin (16-9, 6-3) on Saturday, where they were looking to avenge a heartbreaking overtime loss to Austin Peay. Unfortunately, it seems the Colonels were still reeling from the loss as UT-Martin came out and dominated the Colonels in convincing fashion, winning 85-68.

EKU went into the half with a 39-33 lead, but the second half seemed to be all Skyhawks as they put up 52 points in the second half. Guard Dillon Avare lead the Colonels with 21 points, shooting an astounding 7-13 from behind the arc. Forward Nick Mayo also chipped in with 17 points and Guard Asante Gist continues his great conference play, adding in 13 points to go along with 5 assists.

The Colonels dropped to 10-16 overall and 3-8 in the OVC. The Colonels’ next game is on the 11th at home against Morehead State.