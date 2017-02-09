The EKU Women snapped their three game losing skid on Wednesday night, beating conference foe Austin Peay by a score of 80-71. Austin Peay jumped out to a quick first quarter lead, following up that performance by taking a nine point lead into the halftime break. But, EKU’s offense was quick to respond with clicking on all cylinders in the second half. The Colonels exploded for a 30 point third quarter, which was their largest scoring quarter of the season. EKU outscored Austin Peay 53-35 in the second half which lead to the nine point win.

Eastern had four players in double figures tonight with Shavontae Naylor and Jalen O’Bannon scoring 23 points apiece, followed up with Alexus Cooper with 14 points and Mariah Massengill with 13 points. The Colonels shot 57 percent from the field, including hitting six of their eleven three point attempts.

This was one of the most complete games we’ve seen from the Colonels in a while, and sitting currently at 5-4 in the OVC, they are in tied for third in the conference are in prime position to make late-season run.

The EKU Women’s team (8-14, 5-4) traveled to UT-Martin (6-17, 3-7) on the 4th looking to start back up another conference winning streak. The Colonels looked poised to win going into the third quarter, taking a 27-25 lead into halftime. But an 11 point third quarter and giving up 22 points to the Skyhawks proved to be their downfall. EKU shot 38 percent from the field including hitting only 6 of their 25 three point attempts. Alexus Cooper and Jalen O’Bannon both lead the Colonels in scoring, each having 12 points apiece, and Forward Madison Wood also contributed 10 points.

The Colonels really needed this win to get back to their winning ways, and this one really hurts them to drop. EKU drops to 8-15 and 5-5 in OVC play.

EKU (8-15, 5-5) traveled to in-state and conference rival Murray State (12-11, 4-6), looking to end their one game skid. EKU held their own going into halftime, tied with the Racers at 28. But, eventually, Murray was too much for the Colonels as Eastern fell 70-64.

It was an overall good offensive performance for the Colonels, who had four players in double figures, with Alexus Cooper leading the team with 14 points. EKU shot 40 percent and hit 5 three pointers, but the defense was just not on par with the offense.

EKU needed this win to really get back into contention for the OVC, and they suffered another loss they absolutely needed to win. The Women’s team plays again at home on Feb. 11 against Morehead State.