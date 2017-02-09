I heard a quote the other day that said, “Not taking in Syrian refugees and closing our boarders isn’t mean or heartless. I lock the doors to my house every night. I don’t lock them because I hate the people outside. I lock them because I love the people inside my house.” I could not agree more with that statement. If someone was walking around your home with weapons waiting to harm you, I’m assuming you probably wouldn’t open your door and invite them in for dinner.

Having closed borders may just be the smartest move President Donald Trump has passed since coming into office. A major problem with keeping our borders open allows terrorism to increase in our land and destroy our homes. I understand America is a melting pot of a variety of cultures, however, enough is enough.

“ISIS has already told us they will be integrated with immigrants from the Middle East,” said Paul Ryan, speaker of the House of Representatives. Stopping immigration from there is a good call.

President Trump wants immigrants in our land, but he plans on going through the proper process first. Mainstream media loves to shift information to make him sound like he hates all immigrants, especially the Muslim population, according to the most recent news. That’s fake news.

President Trump has not placed a ban on those seven countries due to their religion. If he did ban all Muslims, as the media claims, there would be about 40 countries that would be excluded from entering America. This ban is to filter any signs of terrorism out and see who is coming into this country as well as their motives. This is a security issue. Understand that this ban is not permanent, but temporary of only 90 to 120 days.

“We want the American people to feel safe and secure,” said President Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast last week. “We want people to come into our nation but we want people to love us and our values not hate us and our values.” I could not agree more.

People need to educate themselves and stop their unnecessary cardboard protests when they don’t know the whole truth: it’s not a Muslim ban at all. President Trump promised that he would keep America safe, so why are so many Americans having child-like temper tantrums when a president fulfills what he actually said he’d do. Since when did prioritizing our American safety become such a sin? I don’t know about your momma, but mine always said safety first.

Having a set-in-stone process for immigrants to get legal visas is exactly what we need enforced. Yet, several Americans who obviously have nothing better to do stand in streets holding posters saying Trump hates immigrants. You’ve got it all wrong.

As a first generation college student coming from a family of all European immigrants, I know all too well how the process works. 23 years ago, my grandparents and mother (along with her 10 siblings ranging in ages 2 to 16-years-old), fled communist Ukraine due to religious persecution. They had to wait 13 years before ever stepping foot on American soil. 13 years of completing document after document and multiple screenings in addition to paying a substantial amount of fees.

So when did simply skipping over the American border give people the same rights my family waited so long for. The same rights American soldiers die for everyday so we have the gift of freedom. That is simply unfair.

In the 1980’s, my aunt came to America from Ukraine and knew she needed to get a degree. Soon after earning her diploma, she was hired on to work for President Trump as the first woman ever to be his Director of IT.

“If you had the talent, education, the willingness to work hard and, most importantly, knew what you were doing, there were no glass ceilings,” she said. President Trump hires many immigrants to work for his companies, but only if they have their proper legal documentation.

President Trump is not saying that America should completely close our borders to all immigrants, so save your glitter paint and poster boards. He wants them to go through the appropriate screening and documentation process to keep our land of the free and home of the brave safe.