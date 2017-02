Jan. 19

A student reported his bike was stolen from outside Sullivan Hall over winter break.

Jan. 26

A Keene Hall resident reported he was being harassed and stalked by his ex-girlfriend. He claimed she would also enter his dorm room and refuse to leave, but had not threatened or assaulted him.

A student reported she had been stalked and harassed by a male student she met last semester. After communicating she was uninterested, the student continued to message her. EKU police confronted him at his dorm in New Hall and he agreed to delete her contact and not message her again.

Jan. 29

A student reported mirrors knocked off of several vehicles going down Summit Street.