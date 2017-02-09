Library hosting Valentine’s Day events

Calling all book lovers: celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Crabbe Library this year. The Main Library will have a plethora of events during Valentine’s Day including a photo booth filled with selfie stick and props, and a blind date program where students pick up a random book and see if it impresses them.

Students can pick up their dates in Powell, and tag the library on Twitter (@ekulibraries) and Instagram (@eku_libraries) using the hastags #EKULibraries and #LibraryLove.

Students can win cash with the 2017 Library Research Award

Enter a research project in the 2017 Library Research Award for Undergraduates competition before March 20 for a chance to win a cash prize. Made possible by the Friends of EKU Libraries, this award recognizes undergraduate students whose research makes expert use of the services, resources, and collections of EKU Libraries to produce a scholarly or creative work.

Visit Encompass Digital Archive for details and to view past submissions: encompass.eku.edu/ugra.

Students win a chance to study abroad

Hundreds of students signed up for a chance to spin the wheel and study abroad this semester, but only 13 students won. Originally capped at seven, President Benson, Provost Janna Vice and the Dean of the College of Letters, Arts and Social Science donated more trips.

Trips ranged from South America to China as students’ futures were determined by President Benson’s spin. A full list of winners and locations can be found at studyabroad.eku.edu

EKU faculty member to lead efforts in first writing center certification program

Noel Studio Executive Director Russell Carpenter will lead and develop the first writing center certification program as chair of a new research and development committee for the Southeastern Writing Center Association.

Carpenter said he and the committee will take into consideration the research and writing assistance his staff has done at the Noel Studio while creating a national model that can fit for all writing programs.

The committee, Carpenter said, will research ways writing centers will develop and assess programming for student staff members as well as professional staff, while also receiving credit for successes in implementation.