Anonymous gift from EKU alum lets 4,000 area children see Jackie Robinson play

With the help from an anonymous $20,000 donation, Mad River Theater Works will present “Everybody’s Hero: The Jackie Robinson Story” on Tuesday, Feb. 7, for more than 25 schools from a dozen counties across the region at no cost.

The anonymous donation was given by a 1977 graduate who said he worked under EKU Center for the Arts Interim Program Director Skip Daugherty as an undergrad where he cultivated his lifelong passion for the arts.

Baptist Health and Friends of the Center are also donating to help alleviate transportation costs for some schools.

Affrilachian poet to speak at EKU

Affrilachian poet Bianca Lynne Spriggs will speak at Eastern Kentucky University on Thursday, Feb. 9, presenting The Only Way Out Is Within: A Poet’s Path to Surrender as part of the Order and Chaos Chautauqua lecture series.

Spriggs’ lecture will begin at 7:30 p.m. in O’Donnell Hall, and will serve as the keynote address for Black History Month.

For more information on Spriggs’ poetry, visit www.biancaspriggs.com.

Provost Vice honored by OVC

The Ohio Valley Conference honored Provost Janna Vice as one of two recipients of the 2017 Ohio Valley Conference Thurston Banks Award for Distinguished Academic Service.

The award was selected by the OVC Faculty Athletics Representatives (FARs), and recognizes individuals with at least five years of service at one or more OVC member institutions for their outstanding contributions to OVC student-athletes’ academic success.

Vice was EKU’s first faculty athletics representative from 1993 to 2004, and also served on the University Athletics Committee and is part of the Athletics Academic Integrity Committee.

This past April she was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual Colonel Choice Awards sponsored by EKU Athletics.

Vice, who is set to retire this calendar year, will receive the award alongside Lawrence Baggett of Austin Peay State University at the 2017 OVC Honor Brunch as part of the OVC Spring Meetings in May.