The EKU women’s basketball team suffered their third straight loss and dropped to 4-4 in conference play, after what looked to be a promising start to the OVC season.

EKU (7-13, 4-3) traveled to Tennessee Tech (7-14, 4-4) where EKU got down by as many as 12 points by the end of the first quarter. The Colonels slowly started to chip away at the 12-point deficit, outscoring TTU by a combined 10 points throughout the remainder of the game, but the large first quarter deficit seemed to be too much for the Colonels to overcome, as they lost a heartbreaking 53-51.

A bright spot for EKU in the game was the play of Alexus Cooper who led both teams in scoring 18 points. It was one of Cooper’s best games of the season, but, unfortunately, in came in one of the Colonels’ worst offensive games of the season.

The only other EKU player in double figures was Mariah Massengill with 14 points, but outside of those two, no other player topped 7 points. EKU shot 21-62 for only 34 percent, while hitting only five of their 18 three point attempts and shooting only 4-9 from the free throw line.

The lack of scoring from all but two players, and getting into an early 12-point deficit, proved to be too tough for the Colonels to overcome this time around. EKU has now lost three straight games and continues their struggling season after briefly looking like they might turn it around.