There are approximately 318.9 million people residing in the United States and, of those people, a handful of overly cautious parents have decided not to vaccinate their children. This is great! If we know anything about parents, it’s that they are always right and their decisions are what’s best for the kids.

I completely understand their reasoning for not doing this. Vaccines have large amounts of chemicals the average person can’t pronounce, vaccines supposedly cause autism – the list goes on. After saying this, I am painfully aware I don’t understand why parents choose to not vaccinate their children, especially when it can be the line between life and death for not only their children, but for others.

I moved to the United States when I was seven years old. Before I moved, after I moved and before I started school, I had to receive vaccinations. As a child, I hated it because there’s no kid in the world who finds enjoyment in being poked by needles. I’m sure my parents didn’t enjoy watching me go through it either, but it had to be done.

I don’t know what happened from 2002 to now, maybe because the internet is helping spread false research and people’s complaints, that made people change their views of vaccinations. As an adult, I am very pro-vaccination to an extent.

There are some vaccines I don’t trust such as Gardasil and Cervarix because I have heard of people having terrible allergic reactions to them. This was when the vaccines first came out though, so I’m sure things are different now. As humans, it’s in our nature to have doubts and fears. There’s nothing wrong with questioning a vaccine, especially if it’s new and hasn’t been tested as much as other vaccines. Refusing it altogether is a whole other mistake on its own.

As previously mentioned with the two vaccines I don’t truly trust, the most I’ve ever heard was people having allergic reactions to vaccinations. This makes sense, because vaccinations are foreign objects entering your body. Your body’s job is to protect you and often it tries to reject medication. This happens to lots of medicine though.

The one thing I’ve never heard, with scientific reasoning, is that vaccines cause autism. Autism, as many of us know and is defined by the Autism Society, is a mental condition which impairs people’s ability to communicate and interact with others. There are no scientific research or links connecting vaccinations to autism. The only people who say this are anti-vaccination bloggers.

Aside from this, why is autism so bad? Why do people feel having a child with autism – alive and healthy – is worse than having a dead or diseased child because they refused vaccination? I’ve known many bright, intelligent and caring people with this disability. But I digress – vaccinations don’t cause autism and even if they did, you’re wrong for thinking a child with autism is worse than a child with smallpox.

I don’t have a degree in medicine and I’m not a parent. The only credibility I have is my research using the internet, which is the same device those against vaccinations use. There’s nothing I can do to convince people to change their minds. Even the person reading this may be against vaccinations, and that’s his or her personal choice.

I must plead with you on one thing. Please don’t let your child or other’s children suffer because you choose to listen to some Mom Blog and not scientific research. It’s fine to doubt, it’s fine to question and research, but it’s not fine to endanger lives.