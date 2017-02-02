“Hit me with your best shot” may be a pop anthem from the 1980s, but, this weekend, it will be the anthem of students avoiding being hit by flying red dodgeball.

All students are welcome to attend the ’80s-themed Chi Omega dodgeball event, scheduled for this upcoming weekend in Weaver Gym. There is an all-female and an all-male division of teams of 6-8 students who can compete for first, second and third place awards.

The event is planned annually by Chi Omega to raise money for the American Cancer Society. The event began 11 years ago in memory of Kelly Harty, a Chi Omega sister who died from cancer. Cancer struck again two years ago when Dori Hundley Deitrich, a Chi Omega alumni, died after her battle with cancer. This philanthropy is held in honor of two sisters of Chi Omega who died from cancer.

Last year, the event raised more than $1,800 for the American Cancer Society. At the event two years ago, part of the money raised was donated to Deitrich’s husband and son. The family was presented with a Chi Omega dodgeball shirt and the donated money. Immediately, Deitrich’s husband began crying, said Kaitlyn Corbett, a senior member of Chi Omega sorority who helped with the event.

“You could tell that it was just very sentimental and that it did really mean something to him,” Corbett said. “It showed that even though she did pass, we still had that sisterly bond with her.”

The dodgeball tournament is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday night. The teams that make it to the next round will continue the tournament at noon on Saturday.

The dodgeball tournament is open to all current EKU students. Usually, 25-30 teams come out to participate, each consisting of 6-8 members. There are two divisions: one of all-female teams and one of all-male teams. Winners of each division will receive a first-place plaque, along with plaques given for second place, third place and “Most Spirited.” There are also awards given for best participation sorority and best participation fraternity.

To participate, each team must pay $50. If an EKU organization is has more than one team participating, the first team must pay $50. Each following team from that same organization only has to pay $15. It costs one dollar for students participating in the event to get in the door and $3 for spectators.

Abbie Jackson, Chi Omega’s philanthropy chair, said her favorite part of the event is seeing how dressed up the teams get. Teams “go all-out” and seem to have a great time each year, Jackson said.

“It’s a lot of fun because teams dress up in their theme, and we always have music playing,” Corbett said. “People are dancing and singing and just goofing off. It’s really fun because it’s an opportunity for you to get to know new people, too.”

The Chi Omega sorority spends months working on the event to provide a fun-filled atmosphere for students. However, their primary goal is to raise money for their philanthropy, Corbett said.

“I think, especially in college, we don’t realize the impact we can have on people’s lives, and something that I’ve learned since being in Chi O and working with this philanthropy is that we do have the capacity to change people’s lives if we work together,” Corbett said. “You get to have fun while giving back to the community, so you really can’t go wrong.”