EKU received an anonymous donation of $1.25 million to go towards creating scholarships for students within the math and science programs.

The donation was made by someone that wants to go by an “anonymous son of Appalachia.” It includes $250,000 effective immediately and $1 million as part of an estate that the university will receive from the donor’s will, after the donor’s death.

EKU’s math and science program expanding not only with the expansion of the new science building, but also with more students interested in and studying in a STEM program. This means that more students are going to be eligible for the scholarships that will be offered from this donation.

It is unsaid how much each individual scholarship will be, how many will be offered or what details each scholarship.

“We anticipate making the first scholarship awards beginning in the 2017 -2018 academic year,” said Tom Otieno, interim dean of the college of science.

Students will have to meet the following criteria in order to receive the scholarships:

Be a full-time student in good standing at EKU, with at least one year completed.

Have a declared major in an academic degree program contained within the following departments: Mathematics and Statistics, Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Geosciences, Physics and Astronomy and Computer Science.

Be a resident of one of the following counties: Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Letcher, Leslie, Madison, Magoffin, McCreary, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Whitley or Wolfe.

Exhibit financial need as qualified through the University's Financial Aid Office

The student should have the intention and capability, as determined by the department head and dean, to pursue a graduate degree or become certified to teach science or math.

In order to apply for these scholarships, students can apply on the EKU website.