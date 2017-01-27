While some students watched the inauguration from home, a select few took the trip up to Washington D.C. to see the peaceful transition of power in person.

Lynsey Kraftick, a sophomore public relations major from London, drove to her grandfather’s place in nearby Crystal City with her family in hopes of seeing the man she voted for swear in as president.

“This was my first inauguration,” Lynsey said. “I voted for Trump and support Trump, but I also just wanted to witness history.”

Acclimated with D.C. and its difficult metro traffic, Kraftick said she had never seen the metro as crowded as it was that morning.

“It was awful—everything was completely backed up,” Kraftick said. “I have never seen so many people in my entire life.”

Kraftick said she waited in line at one of the many entrances to the inauguration from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m, before deciding her only chance at seeing the inauguration was to return home and watch on television.

“By the time the inauguration was about to start, I was still four or five blocks from where I could see,” Kraftick said. “So I booked it back to my apartment to have a chance to watch.”

While watching the inauguration, Kraftick said First Lady Melania Trump looked awe-inspiring with her now infamous Ralph Lauren dress.

“Melania looked just like Jackie Kennedy,” Kraftick said. “I think [Barack] Obama and Michelle were more familial and tried to dress and look more like us, but Melania looked like a person to look up to.”

One issue Kraftick said she did find with the inauguration: “It was very non-diverse.”

Almost everyone Kraftick said she saw at the inauguration was white, and she said a lot of it may have had to do with Trump’s message during his campaign.

“I did see an equal amount of men and women there, but everyone was the same color,” Kraftick said.

The next day, Kraftick said she and her family went out of town in order to get away from the record-breaking Women’s March traffic downtown.

“There was no traffic on the road—and if you’ve ever been to D.C. you know how unusual that is,” Kraftick said.

While Kraftick said she respected the protester’s rights to free speech, she said she did think the march was over-the-top.

“That’s not how women are supposed to act,” Kraftick said. “I think they were just making it worse.”