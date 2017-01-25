Photo by Keely King

EKU Women’s Basketball took on Jacksonville State tonight at McBrayer Arena and it was certainly not one of the Colonels better performances of the season. Though leading 20-18 at halftime, EKU did little to stay ahead, eventually falling 54-49. EKU committed 16 turnovers and shot poorly from the field—shooting only 32% and hitting only 3 of 15 three point attempts.

Shavontae Naylor (16 points) and Mariah Massengill (12 points) lead the Colonels in scoring, but outside of those guards, Eastern had very little working for them offensively.

The Colonels (7-13, 4-3) are still looking for the spark they had to start conference play, seeking a winning streak against the brunt of their conference schedule in order to achieve a top spot in the OVC Tournament.

The team’s best chance at a conference winning streak may be soon, as the Colonels travel to Tennessee Tech (7-14, 4-4) on January 28 to face off against a seventh-ranked Golden Eagles squad. The Colonels are currently in the fourth spot in the OVC, just one game pack from Murray State. Tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.