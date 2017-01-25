Less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump swore into office, millions of women and men across the world marched to support popular women’s issues.

From Los Angeles to Lexington, protesters arrived in droves, passing out Planned Parenthood paraphernalia and chanting “Women’s lives matter.”

While several EKU alums went to the D.C. protest, students and faculty drove to nearby Lexington to take part in what University of Connecticut and Denver researchers are calling one of the largest demonstrations ever recorded in America.

Lucias Wallen, a women and gender studies professor and adviser, said he felt like it was necessity to be the voice for people who are underrepresented.

“This has been a tough year, and it’s important to show our voice,” Wallen said.

Wallen said he was excited to see EKU students taking part in the march.

Women in EKU’s Minority Collegiate Connections were only some of the EKU student who demonstrated in the downtown Lexington march, and MCC treasurer Kirsten Hodge-Reid said the experience was an inspiring experience.

“I’ve never been to a march, but I thought it was very uplifting that everybody could come together and support the same cause,” Hodge-Reid said.

Including Hodge-Reid, 14 MCC students carried signs and chanted in solidarity with women’s rights, gay rights and blacks lives matter.

“Women have come way too far to still not be equal,” Hodge-Reid said. “We’re still fighting for things that should’ve already been done.”

Hodge-Reid said that her hope is that people will have to pay attention to what the march is standing for, and hopefully things can change.

“I think marches and protests will actually help,” Hodge-Reid said. “I’ve never seen so many Americans on one page and I think coming together might get the word out and make progress.”

While the march was not strictly in opposition to President Trump, Hodge-Reid said she does not support Trump and fears he is already digressing women’s rights with recent executive orders.

“I’m not supportive of it but I’m looking on the bright side,” Hodge-Reid. “You can’t wish for him to fail because that’s like a plane crash and we’re all on [the plane].”