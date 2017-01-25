As previously mentioned, each episode showcases a new character and how their decisions affect the world around them. Each episode can be applied to our reality. The characters make us wonder if we would do the same thing he or she did if we were placed in the same situation.

Regardless of the fact we don’t have the technology the show provides, the characters are still human with similar emotions and thought processes as the viewers. Watching one episode will truly make you wonder if our society is heading towards the same ones shown on the screen. It’ll also make you rethink how you use technology from what you share to who you interact with.