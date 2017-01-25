EKU Hockey defeated its biggest rival in the University of Kentucky last Saturday. Both teams share the same rink, but Eastern was awarded home status and they took full advantage of it, winning 6-5 in overtime.

Eastern drew first blood just a minute into the game on a goal from right wing Ryan Gustafson. The goal was assisted by defender Christian Purdom and forward Timothy Muhsman.

Kentucky answered 10 minutes later to tie the game up. Eastern broke the tie with two straight goals from Muhsman and forward Corey Jenks to start the second period.

Kentucky proceeded to rattle off four straight goals to take a 5-3 lead with ten minutes left in the game.

Center Eric Jones and Gustafson both scored just in time to send the game into overtime. Jones came through big again, ending the game three minutes into the extra period to give the Colonels a 6-5 win.

The Colonels’ win over UK added to an already impressive record with wins against Tennessee and Xavier.

Head Coach Joel Cormier, who has won three provinicial championships in Canada and coached three players who made the NFL, said the win Saturday was worth every second of work.

“Coming to EKU was a culture shock… but when we won, everything was worth it,” Cormier said.

The win gave the Colonels the most points in the mens independent division with an average of 6.11 goals a game.