The Burke Wellness Center located in the Weaver Building will be remodeled as classrooms for the spring semester, said Paul Gannoe, associate vice president of facilities services and capital planning.

Previously, students would have to make the trek to the second floor of the Moberly Building for fitness and wellness classes, Gannoe said. However, the floor in Moberly where classes were taught is being repurposed for the football team as a “team room,” Gannoe said.

In the Moberly team room, football players will be able to have meetings and watch game footage, Gannoe said, and the gym on the first floor will be expanded into an extended weight room for the team.

Due to this change, a place had to be found to host the academics, Gannoe said. The Burke Wellness Center, currently operated by Campus Rec, will be taken over by exercise and sports science, Gannoe said. As of now, all of the equipment in the center belongs to Campus Rec.

“The center will be closing down in the next couple of weeks in coincidence with the end of the semester,” Gannoe said. “The equipment will be moved out in preparation for exercise and sports science to take over.”

The change is not projected to take long, Gannoe said, and classes such as PHE 180 will take place in the Burke Wellness Center in the spring semester. Other facilities in the Weaver such as the pool, gym and offices will not be affected.

“The Campus Rec will see a significant saving in cost after this transition,” Gannoe said. “They will no longer have to staff the Burke Wellness Center. Exercise and sports science will take care of it.”