A television, acoustic guitar and deer head mount were the items Colton Scurry saved after a fire burned down his off-campus duplex complex Saturday, October 15.

Scurry, senior criminal justice major, said he was sitting at home enjoying the sunset when he noticed smoke outside his window. Suddenly, there was an intense knocking on his door, and a friend rushed to see that the smoke was coming from a fire blazing near his bedroom. The fire had started on the backside of the house.

“I heard a crackling and saw flames,” Scurry said. “I was a little shocked and depressed.”

Scurry lost everything else in the fire.

When Scurry’s roommate Bryson Williams, a junior business major, found out about the fire, he was visiting his family back home in Prestonsburg for the weekend. Hearing the news, Williams rushed back to Richmond.

“We were able to salvage a lot of my clothes,” Williams said, “but I lost all my furniture that belonged to me.”

No students renting the duplex complex were injured, but Williams said damage was still done.

“I was in shock and honestly didn’t know what to think,” Williams said.

Two days after hearing the news, Scurry and William’s marketing professor Lee Allison announced what happened. In response, the class brainstormed ideas on how to help the two students with food, clothing and any additional necessities that would need replacing. They split up into groups to focus on specific areas such as marketing, public relations and any additional promotions on via social media

The class came to the conclusion to start Pay-It-Forward campaign to raise money and awareness for their classmates.

Homecoming was three days away which led the class to direct their target market toward the tailgating portion. As it was such a short time frame, they developed a strict timeline to organize the campaign.

“I couldn’t imagine losing everything,” said classmate Heather Alinon, a fitness and wellness management major, “so I really just felt the need to help them out.”

The marketing students heavily advertised a GoFundMe account for a few weeks through flyers, email and social media. When the fundraiser completed, the class raised a total of $565 for Scurry and Williams. Lee presented the money to Scurry and Williams during a class session.

“I had no idea they did this for us,” Scurry said. “It was breathtaking and humbling. I just couldn’t believe it.”

Scurry said because of the campaign he has been able to find a new apartment, as well as purchase groceries and new clothes. Williams also found a new place to live in Richmond with a friend who had a vacant room, and said he has also been able to use the raised money to purchase a week supply of groceries.

“It’s been a big eye-opener for me,” Williams said. “I’ve realized how truly blessed I am after all of the help and encouragement.”