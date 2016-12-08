Dec. 2

A resident reported a male resident had vomited and passed out in the elevators on the fifth floor of a residence hall. The resident said the male resident is a resident assistant and was on-duty. The male resident had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and appeared extremely unsteady on his feet. The male resident admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the evening.

A resident reported a stranger entered her vehicle and stole items. The resident said the vehicle was locked, but there were no signs of forced entry and the vehicle wasn’t damaged.

A resident reported his billfold was stolen from the bleachers while playing basketball in the Weaver Gym. The resident said he believes a male wearing a white or light gray hooded jacket had sat down next to his wallet and stole it. Video footage was distorted and did not reveal anything.